Abductors of Chidiebele Julian Onyia, a reporter with the Nigerian Television Authority have freed her after spending five days in their custody.

The nursing mother of a six-month-old baby who was attached to the NTA Port Harcourt station was abducted at gunpoint on her way home from work around Railway within Woji area in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The kidnappers left with her leaving behind her colleague who was with her at the time of the abduction.

After getting wind of her abduction, the Rivers State Police Command said they were on top of the situation so as to secure her release.

A statement released says she was freed unconditionally. “The Rivers State Police Command is pleased to announce the unconditional release of Chidiebere Onyia, a reporter with NTA Port Harcourt who was kidnapped last week. “The rescue was made possible due to the intense pressure mounted by the Command as directed by the Authority. Her abductors on seeing the red flag and oblivious of the fact that we were closing in on them, however, bowed to pressure and abandoned her, from where she was sighted and rescued. “She is currently receiving medical attention and will be debriefed and released to reunite with her waiting family,” Rivers Police Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni said.

