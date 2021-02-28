The Zamfara State government has refuted claims that the over 300 girls abducted from Government School Jangebe have been released.

THE PUNCH had earlier reported that the abducted girls had been released and were in the palace of the Emir in one of the local governments waiting to be transported to Gusau, the state capital.

According to a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Jamilu Iliyasu, said the report was just a flimsy imagination.

The statement read:

“Some online media outlets have claimed the release of the female students of Govt. Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe from unsubstantiated sources and the flimsy imagination of the Punch newspaper Zamfara state reporter who initiated the rumour.

Gov. Bello Mohammed MON Matawallen Maradun and his aides have since Friday when the girls were abducted by gunmen not rested but been working round the clock making frantic efforts that will lead to the safe release of the victims and are not happy that someone who does not know the details of the situation will try to further hurt the victims’ parents, government and the security by ridiculing the effort with falsehood.

“The Zamfara state government will come immediately and happily inform the world as soon as the girls are released.”

