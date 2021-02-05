Gunmen who abducted Okechukwu Nnodim , a Punch journalist covering the Federal Capital Territory, are demanding for N10million naira ransom for his release.

The journalist, according to his wife, Oluchi Nnodim, was abducted at his home in Kubwa a satellite town in Abuja, on Thursday night after firing several shots at the windows and eventually pulled down the burglary proof.

“My husband asked me to stay with the children in their room. I heard the men asking him to bring out money but he told them he didn’t have money in the house,” Mrs Nnodim said.

The gunmen, who were reportedly five in total, also kidnapped two sons of Nnodim’s neighbour.

Mrs Nnodim said the kidnappers had made demands but that she was not at liberty to discuss it as an unnamed person was in charge of the situation and negotiation is still ongoing.

However, another report ascribed to the victim’s sister in Lagos, said the assailants had demanded a sum of N10million to secure the journalist’ release.