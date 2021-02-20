Aborode, a former House of Representatives candidate, was killed last year in Iganga, a town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state by yet to be identified persons.

The killing and other killings, kidnapping and attacks in Ibarapa geopolitical zone have been attributed to suspected herdsmen.

Though, many people believed that the PDP chieftain was killed by suspected herdsmen, Makinde, however, said that that herdsmen were not responsible for the killing.

Makinde who spoke on Saturday morning during a program on the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS) said, ”Aborode’s killing is political.”

Makinde who noted that his interaction with the father of the deceased, insisted that the killing is “political”.

Makinde claimed he spent a night in Ibarapa geopolitical zone recently, adding that he interacted with the father of the deceased, who revealed that the death of his son was political.

He added that all the people involved in the killing would be investigated.

Makinde said, “I was the coordinator for PDP in Ibadan North East when Dr. Aborode was the coordinator for PDP in Ibarapa North Local government area when we returned to PDP.

“Dr. Aborode is not someone who is far from me. I am not saying that there are no bad eggs among the Fulani herdsmen, but, they are not the ones responsible for the killing. I spent two days in Ibarapa and I interacted with the people. I spoke with the father.

“I asked him what happened. They told me that, Dr. Aborode was not the one that drove himself to the farm. He was carried on the motorcycle when they were going. He sat at the back. But when they were coming, it was another person. I asked where is the person that drove the motorcycle, they said that he came to the house to seek help.

“They told me that some people who saw them during the interaction said that those people are not Fulani. They were speaking Yoruba. The father told me that the death was political. And I called the Commissioner of Police.

“I asked after the motorcyclist that carried him. They said that they did not injure him. He came home to seek help. And a few days ago, they said that they have brought the person. All of them must be investigated”.

Aborode was the Chief Executive Officer, Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited, before his death in December 2020. He was reportedly killed by suspected herdsmen near his farm along Apodun village in Oyo State just as he was leaving his farm in company with his manager on a motorbike.