A 200 Level student of the Amadu Bello University (A. B. U) Zaria, Usman Dalhatu, has come up with another useful innovation that has wowed Nigerians on social media.

Dalhatu designed a futuristic solar-powered kiosk where “Mai Shais” can conduct their businesses without depending on generators as a source of power.

Mai Shais are ‘fast food hubs’ that are common across the country, with a large number of them operating in the Northern region. Their mode of business involves making noodles, toasting bread, frying eggs and making beverages (or tea) for their clients.

When there is no power at night, the Mai Shais usually rely on small-sized generators to light up their bulbs.

However, their worries may soon become a thing of the past with Dalhatu’s invention. The Kiosks are solar-powered and fitted with televisions to entertain clients.

It is worthy to note that this is not the first time Dalhatu will be making an invention. In April 2020, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he transformed his emergency ventilator idea into a portable E-vent automatic ventilator.

Prior to this time, the student of mechanical engineering partnered with other innovators to build a locally made ventilator that was present to the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya.

Dalhatu, in 2020, also designed an electrical-powered vacuum cleaner which works just like others that have been designed by renowned manufacturers.

