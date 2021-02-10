News From Africa Africa: 2 Million Additional Cases of Female Genital Mutilation Likely to Occur Over Next Decade Due to Covid-19 By admin 52 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 [Unicef] New York — Only united, concerted and well-funded action can end this human rights violation Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments