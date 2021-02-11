News From Africa

Africa: Africa to Recover Faster With Vaccines, Debt Relief – AfDB

[Daily Trust] President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has called for fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for Africans, saying when combined with debt relief, African economies would recover faster and better from the pandemic.

