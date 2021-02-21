News From Africa

Africa: Africa’s Confirmed Covid-19 Cases Exceed 3.81 Million

By
0
Views: Visits 8

[allAfrica] Cape Town — As of February 21, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,819,718.

NASA rover’s touchdown thrills Chinese netizens, ups zeal for Tianwen-1 landing

Previous article

Africa: Africa Is Getting Ready to Roll Out Covid-19 Vaccines

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa