[UNFPA] On January 27, the number of coronavirus cases reached a staggering 100 million worldwide. Earlier, on January 15, deaths attributed to the virus numbered two million. Those aren’t the only figures heading in the wrong direction: The pandemic is endangering the health and well-being of women and girls with spiking cases of gender-based violence and female genital mutilation and deteriorating maternal care and reproductive health services.

