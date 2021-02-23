News From Africa

Africa: AU Commission Inaugurates Committee On the Fund to Revitalize Women Empowerment

[African Union] The African Union Commission has inaugurated the African Union Commission Internal Committee on the Fund for African Women, a demonstration of the commitment by the Union to advance its quest for gender equality and women’s empowerment. The Committee will be crucial in developing sustainable and comprehensive strategy on the transition of the Fund for African Women into a Trust Fund for African Women and oversee the implementation of the proposed activities for the fund to ensure transparency and efficienc

