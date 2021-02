[ISS] Will Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi at last turn the Grand Inga Mirage into the Grand Inga Barrage? The dream of harnessing the mighty Congo downstream of Kinshasa to eventually generate up to 50 000 MW of electricity has been dangled before the largely unelectrified Congolese and the outside world for decades.

Like this: Like Loading...