[allAfrica] As of February 3, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,595,072 . Reported deaths in Africa reached 92,364 and 3,097,442 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases – 1,458,958 – and 44,946 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 472,273 ), Tunisia ( 211,412 ), Egypt ( 167,013 ), Ethiopia ( 138,861 ), and Nigeria ( 133,552 ).

