News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 101,000 Across Continent

By
0
africa:-covid-19-death-toll-exceeds-101,000-across-continent
Views: Visits 10

[allAfrica] Cape Town — As of February 22, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,829,402.

Africa: WHO Director-General’s Opening Remarks At Press Conference With H.E. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Federal President of Germany – 22 February 2021

Previous article

Gunmen abduct UniPort lecturer, Rivers monarch

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa