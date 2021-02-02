News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 91,000 Across Continent

By
[allAfrica] Cape Town — As of February 2, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,582,328 .

