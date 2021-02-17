News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 100,000 Across Continent

By
0
africa:-covid-19-death-toll-nears-100,000-across-continent
Views: Visits 7

[allAfrica] Cape Town — As of February 17, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,763,067.

Port Harcourt-based pastor who refused to wed couple because they came late dies

Previous article

Africa: Angola Defends UN-Women Activities Adjustment

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa