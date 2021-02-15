News From Africa

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 99,000 Across Continent

By
0
africa:-covid-19-death-toll-nears-99,000-across-continent
Views: Visits 7

[allAfrica] Cape Town — As of February 15, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 3,753,174.

Africa: AfCFTA States Terms for Members in Other Pacts

Previous article

Africa: A Visit to Dangote Refinery, Africa’s Largest

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa