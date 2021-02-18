[Leadership] A returnee from United Arab Emirates’ (UAE’s) first historic interplanetary (Hope) mission which landed on planet Mars on February 9, 2021 reading the global print media coverage of the election of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the seventh Director General of World Trade Organization (WTO) would have rightly been misled to think that the unprecedented feat was a kind of affirmative global action which dramatically privileged a grandmother of dual passports, Nigerian and American. “Nigerians Rejoice as New WTO

Like this: Like Loading...