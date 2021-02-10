News From Africa

Africa: FIFA Club World Cup – Bayern to Face Tigres in Final

By
[Cameroon Tribune] FC Bayern beat Africa’s champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, 2-0 on Monday, February 8, 2020 advancing to the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup final in Qatar. The European champions dominated the first half of the game and deservedly took the lead with a first half lead from Lewandoski. Despite efforts from Al Ahly to come back into the game in the second half their dreams for a final ticket was completely shut up by a late header from the marksman who scored a brace for the night to take his side into the final. Bayer

