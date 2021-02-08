News From Africa Africa: Handover Statement By President Ramaphosa On the Occasion of the 34th Ordinary Session of the African Union By admin 19 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 [Govt of SA] Your Excellencies, We are meeting at an unprecedented moment in the history of the African Union. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments