News From Africa

Africa: Help Girl Child Soldiers Too

By
0
africa:-help-girl-child-soldiers-too
Views: Visits 3

[Thomson Reuters Foundation] As world marks Red Hand Day, more attention must be paid to girls recruited by armed groups.

Self-acclaimed lawyer, arrested for drugging, raping teenager in Ibadan

Previous article

Africa: How the Resource Curse Has Played Out in Nigeria and Angola

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa