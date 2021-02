[East African] Jevinarlys Khamasi is as Kenyan as one can ever be. When I met him in the bush on the shores of Lake Kyoga, right at the underpopulated centremost point of Uganda, I knew his nationality right away from his accent. Years ago, connoisseurs of Kenyan society could tell Luo, Kikuyu, Kamba or (especially) Meru accents. Not so anymore. All Kenyans now seem to speak English in the same way.

