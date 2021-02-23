News From Africa

Africa: ILO Joins the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-Being for All

By
0
africa:-ilo-joins-the-global-action-plan-for-healthy-lives-and-well-being-for-all
Views: Visits 5

[WHO] The 12 signatory agencies to the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-being for All (SDG3 GAP) warmly welcome the International Labour Organization (ILO) as a new member of the partnership between health, development and humanitarian agencies working to better support countries to accelerate progress towards the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, stronger collaboration is essential for the multilateral system to effectively support countries in getting

Africa: WHO Director-General’s Opening Remarks At the Launch of “A Guide to Global Health Diplomacy”

Previous article

Africa: WHO Director-General’s Opening Remarks At the UNICEF Executive Board

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa