[East African] President Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected. The lead-up to the election was characterised by extreme state violence against the opposition, including the murder of 40 people in a single day. The main challenger, Bobi Wine, was constantly harassed by the police. And, finally, the Internet was switched off by the government to prevent Internet-savvy opposition members from campaigning through social media platforms.

