[New Dawn] Ahead of the African Union’s 34th Ordinary Session of Heads of state, Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwel Kemayah, has disclosed that the Government of Liberia has fulfilled its financial obligations to the pan-African body.
[New Dawn] Ahead of the African Union’s 34th Ordinary Session of Heads of state, Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dee-Maxwel Kemayah, has disclosed that the Government of Liberia has fulfilled its financial obligations to the pan-African body.
Comments