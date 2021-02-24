News From Africa

Africa: More FDIs Forecast for Africa in 2021

By
0
africa:-more-fdis-forecast-for-africa-in-2021
Views: Visits 7

[East African] Although 2020 witnessed unprecedented outflows of foreign direct investments due to the uncertainties created by Covid-19, 2021 looks promising with projections of significant volumes of FDI returning to emerging markets in Africa.

Africa: Why Efforts to Clean Up Charcoal Production in Sub-Saharan Africa Aren’t Working

Previous article

Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 102,000 Across Continent

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa