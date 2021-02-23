[African Union] The Republic of Namibia becomes the fifth African Union (AU) Member State to ratify the Treaty for the establishment of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) on 19 January 2021 in Windhoek, Namibia and deposited the instrument of accession, to the Commission of the AU on 18 February 2020 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. H.E. Amira Elfadil Mohammed, Commissioner for Social Affairs, at the African Union Commission, who has been leading advocacy efforts towards the swift ratification and establishment of AMA, received

