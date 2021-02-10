News From Africa

Africa: Our Global Food System Is the Primary Driver of Biodiversity Loss

[UNEP] London — A new Chatham House report highlights that the global food system is the primary driver of biodiversity loss. Biodiversity loss will continue to accelerate, unless we change the way we produce food. Further destruction of ecosystems and habitats will threaten our ability to sustain human populations. The new report calls for an urgent reform of food systems, suggesting three interdependent actions: changing global dietary patterns, protecting and setting aside land for nature, and farming in a more nature

Africa: Mosimane Praises Qatar’s Organisation of FIFA Club World Cup

Africa: Alarming Rise in Global Temperatures

