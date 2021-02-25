[WHO] Since the start of the pandemic, affordable and sustainable access to oxygen has been a growing challenge in low- and middle-income countries. COVID-19 has put huge pressure on health systems, with hospitals in many LMICs running out of oxygen, resulting in preventable deaths and families of hospitalised patients paying a premium for scarce oxygen supplies. Oxygen is an essential medicine, and despite being vital for the effective treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients, access in LMICs is limited due

Like this: Like Loading...