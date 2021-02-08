News From Africa

Africa: Scared By Global Warming? in Iceland, One Solution Is Petrifying

[Thomson Reuters Foundation] Oslo — On a barren hillside in southwest Iceland, workers are installing huge fans to suck carbon dioxide from the air and turn it to stone deep below ground, in a radical – but expensive – way to fight global warming.

