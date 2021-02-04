News From Africa

Africa: Smart Africa Makes for a Smarter Namibia

By
0
africa:-smart-africa-makes-for-a-smarter-namibia
Views: Visits 5

[New Era] The world seems to be fully ‘smartified’, from smartphones, smart fridges to smart houses and cars that are smart. Connected, intelligent and technology driven products and services are at the very basis of our society. To such an extent that being a ‘smart society’ is at the root of enabling socio-economic growth and future success for businesses, organisations and without overexaggerating for countries and continents. This is how the idea of a ‘Smart Africa’ went from merely a concept to a reality with t

Africa: African Finance Ministers to Discuss Industrialisation

Previous article

Africa: Twitter Arbitrarily Blocks South African Newsweekly and Several Reporters Over Covid Vaccine Story

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa