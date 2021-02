[Radio Dabanga] Tchwane / Nairobi / Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Mohamed El Taayshi, returned to Sudan on Friday following a three-day official visit to South Africa and Kenya .Press statements via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) say that the visits to both countries aimed at discussing developments in Sudan, especially, the borders issues with neighbouring Ethiopia and Sudan’s vision on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

