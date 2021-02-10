[Addis Fortune] The feeling of helplessness; the confusion to understand what is unfolding; and the dilemma to act was evident in Paul Kagame’s face, once a stalwart of African Union (AU) reform and Rwanda’s president. He sees the increasing toll in human casualties in Tigray and finds it “absolutely worrying.” Speaking at an interview, Kagame notes the region is cut off from the rest of the world and wants to see the United States and the United Nations engage Africa to find a resolution to the crisis in Tigray.

Like this: Like Loading...