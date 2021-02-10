News From Africa

Africa: The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Scales Up Its Humanitarian Response to Meet Urgent Needs in Ethiopia, Sudan and Djibouti

By
0
africa:-the-international-red-cross-and-red-crescent-movement-scales-up-its-humanitarian-response-to-meet-urgent-needs-in-ethiopia,-sudan-and-djibouti
Views: Visits 2

[ICRC] The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is appealing to donors for 20 million Swiss francs to urgently expand its response to the acute humanitarian needs created by the Tigray crisis in Ethiopia, while the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is appealing for 27 million Swiss francs to support the Ethiopian Red Cross Society, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society and the Djibouti Red Crescent Society to address other drivers of vulnerability in the region.

Africa: Climate Change in the Central African Republic – What Threats?

Previous article

Africa: Amputation Is Not the End of the Road

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa