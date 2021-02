[ISS] Having been declared the winner of a contested election in December 2018, President FĂ©lix Tshisekedi’s Cap pour le Changement (CACH) sealed a governing alliance with his powerful predecessor, Joseph Kabila’s Front commun pour le Congo (FCC). The arrangement hasn’t worked in the president’s favour. It resulted in pro-Kabila allies occupying two-thirds of cabinet positions and limiting Tshisekedi’s ability to govern.

