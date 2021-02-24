News From Africa

Africa: Tobacco – Can Smoke-Free Products Contribute to Improved Public Health?

By
0
africa:-tobacco-–-can-smoke-free-products-contribute-to-improved-public-health?
Views: Visits 8

[allAfrica] Paris — On February 17th, 2021, Philip Morris International (PMI) held an online event entitled ” Can scientifically substantiated smoke-free products contribute to public health outcomes?”. This event was the third of its « Open Science Conference series » aimed at discussing and sharing the latest scientific data around tobacco and smoke-free products, and also fundamental principles behind their research “in an open and transparent manner” as the host, Gizelle Baker, said. She is the VP, G

Lagos landlord incarcerated by children over plans to will properties to housemaid

Previous article

My hands are clean – EFCC Chairman, Bawa Abdulrasheed

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa