[allAfrica] Paris — On February 17th, 2021, Philip Morris International (PMI) held an online event entitled ” Can scientifically substantiated smoke-free products contribute to public health outcomes?”. This event was the third of its « Open Science Conference series » aimed at discussing and sharing the latest scientific data around tobacco and smoke-free products, and also fundamental principles behind their research “in an open and transparent manner” as the host, Gizelle Baker, said. She is the VP, G

Like this: Like Loading...