[MSF] On January 28, US President Biden rescinded the Mexico City policy, more commonly known as the Global Gag Rule. The policy prevents United States government funds from going to any foreign nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) that provide abortion-related information, referrals, or services, even with privately raised or non-US funds. It acts as a “gag” on health care providers worldwide, prohibiting them from even counselling women about their reproductive choices or referring them to other health provide

