[UNFPA] Johannesburg, South Africa — The impact of climate change is already being felt and is projected to intensify significantly over the next 10 years. During the Nairobi Summit in Kenya in 2019, a signature session on climate change adaptation and justice focused on the centrality of solutions driven by and aimed at safeguarding the wellbeing of women and girls, young people and marginalized groups, who bear the brunt of climate change and environmental degradation.

Like this: Like Loading...