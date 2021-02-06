News From Africa

Africa: Update Covid-19 05 February 2021

By
0
africa:-update-covid-19-05-february-2021
Views: Visits 5

[WHO] One hundred, and ninety-eight (198) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 4842 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases sixteen thousand, one hundred, and eighty-six (16186). To date, eleven thousand, six hundred, and seventeen (11617) patients have recovered, including two hundred, and sixty-five (265) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is four thousand, three hundred, and fifty-six (4356) and two hundred, and thirteen (213) deaths. The 3 new deaths are

Cryptocurrency ban: Don’t add to the hardship of youths – Atiku tells Buhari

Previous article

Africa: Biden’s Message Ahead of African Union Summit

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa