[The Conversation Africa] The 34th summit of the African Union (AU) which is currently underway has a particularly significant job to do: it will be electing six commissioners to the AU’s secretariat, which is a vital cog in the organisation. The AU Commission works with various organs of the union to promote and advance its objectives. It reports to the executive council, which develops policy and oversees implementation of the decisions of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

