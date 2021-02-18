Bandits, on Wednesday evening, launched an attack on some communities in Niger State, destroying lives and embarking on an abduction spree.

Some communities in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro local government area of the state were torched by the bandits during the attack that came barely 24 hours after the armed group stormed the Government Science College Kagara and abducted over 40 persons

The armed men struck at about 6:00 pm and communities attacked include Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko and other adjoining communities.

The Nation reports that the bandits stormed the villages on motorcycles, shooting sporadically into the air.

It was learnt some persons had been killed and over 30 abducted.

The communities were still taking stock to ascertain the deaths and the identity of people abducted.

The injured villagers were taken to health facilities around the communities for medical attention.

Confirming the attack, the Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki, said scores have been abducted expressing worry over their situation.

Kokki lamented the local government council have been having countless deadly attacks daily, which have compelled residents to live in fear and at the mercy of the bandits.

As of the time of filing this report, the Niger State Police Command and relevant authorities are yet to comment on the development.

