A month before her final disappearance, Aisha Buhari, had flown to Dubai, during the Sallah break in August over a severe neck pain which authorities tried to cover up, as well as to shop for luxury items for her daughter’s wedding.

Mrs Buhari actually flew int the UAE in a jet belonging to billionaire Mohammed Indimi.

Well, she came back from the trip, conducted the wedding, all of which happened during the lockdown imposed by her husband’s regime and disappeared thereafter.

But despite her absence, members of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, have been falling over themselves to pay tribute to her as she celebrates the golden jubilee.

While the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanyo Olu referred to her as “courageous and amiable woman, kindhearted and strong pillar of support for the President who has shown passion for the needy in our country and as a women’s rights activist and child rights advocate, the coalition of APC governors commended her for her contributions to governance.

As the birthday wishes flood the public space, all Nigerians wish for and desire is to know why Mrs Buhari abandoned her husband and disappeared into oblivion. Nigerians need answers and they rightly deserve to know.