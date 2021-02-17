Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM) has expanded his fleet with the acquisition of a third private jet which was purchased during the Covid19 pandemic.

Suleman who revealed this in a viral video in one of the Sunday services in his church, said that he already has two jets but purchased a third one while people were busy “complaining” about the pandemic.

The 49-year-old also added that he was praying the pandemic doesn’t come to an end because he was “resting”.

“In COVID, I bought a jet. The third one. I have three. I was praying for COVID not to end because I was resting. While people were complaining, my wife asked, ‘Can life be this sweet?’. Am I talking to somebody here?” he asked.

“No stress. I read on the net that there’s a rumour going around that I have a machine that prints money. I like that rumour. They say, ‘He should be investigated. He has a machine that prints money.

“Somebody asked if it’s true and I said it is true. They said, ‘It’s risky o’. I said I didn’t know it’s risky because I already bought the machine. When you speak in tongues, you’re printing money.”

Suleman bought his first jet in April of 2019, a Hawker BAe 125-800 that reportedly costs between $1,095,000 to $2,895,000. He acquired his second jet a few months after.

In recent weeks, Apostle Suleman has also been in the news after Mike Davids, a former cleric at his church, alleged that he slept with Faith Edeko, his wife, and the clergy threatened to kill him.

Davids also alleged that he was denied access to his wife and children by the clergy. This prompted him to sue Suleman for N2bn and only a few weeks ago, petitioned the CAC to investigate and suspend Suleman.