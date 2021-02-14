Embattled ex pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, OFM, Mike Davids, has written a letter to the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, asking the body to suspend the General Overseer of the church, Apostle Johnson Suleman, and appoint an interim manager in line with Section 839 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020.

Davids, who had accused Apostle Suleman of sleeping with his wife in the presence of his young daughter, said the CAC should also probe the church’s finances, Apostle Suleman’s lifestyle and the alleged purchase of a private jet.

The requests are contained in a letter sent to the Registrar-General of the commission, Garba Abubakar, which was received by the CAC on February 12, 2020.

The said letter is titled, ‘Petition for the Immediate Investigation and Removal of Apostle Johnson Suleman, a Trustee of Incorporated Trustee of Omega Fire Ministry it/no: 21739 and for Closure Of the Church and/or Appointment of Interim Managers to Manage the Affairs of the Church Pursuant to Section 839 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020’

In the petition, Davids said he lawfully married Pastor Faith Davids (now Edeko) under the Marriage Act on December 6, 2008 and it has not been dissolved by any court in Nigeria or elsewhere, adding that the marriage has been blessed with three children.

It read in part, “I have had cause to believe that Apostle Johnson Suleman has continued to use his position as trustee and general overseer of OFM to commence an amorous relationship with my wife which has led to several acts of enticement of my wife and an adulterous relationship between the two of them.

“Beyond having sexual relations with my wife, that is in clear misappropriation of the trustees’ funds and church money, Apostle Johnson Suleman opened a supermarket for my wife at Lugbe. He has bought a car for my wife and he has rented a residential apartment for my wife and children without my approval, knowledge and consent.

“Worst still, Apostle Johnson Suleman has also unlawfully restrained me from gaining access to the house to see my children. All these actions amount to clear violations of statute and the constitution and objectives of the church with respect to how church money ought to be appropriated and applied.”

In addition, he said Apostle Suleman, without his knowledge, assigned a branch of the church to his wife as Head Pastor in Utako, Abuja.

Davids said he had reason to believe that he was not the only one that Apostle Suleman had done such to. The pastor added, “Consequently, pursuant to Section 839 of CAMA, 2020, I humbly request the commission to immediately begin investigation into flagrant misconduct and mismanagement of Omega Fire Ministries with a view to removal and/or suspension of Apostle Johnson Suleman and the entire Trusteeship of the Church in the best interest of the public. It is simply in public interest. Davids had last month written a petition to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, accusing Apostle Suleman of threatening his life and hypnotising his wife. However, both Apostle Suleman and Davids’ wife, Pastor Faith Edeko, denied the allegations. Suleman’s lawyers have also written a petition to the IGP demanding Davids’ arrest and investigation for blackmail.

