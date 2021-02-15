Police operatives attached to Surulere Division have arrested one Peter Arinola, at Empire Area, Surulere, Lagos State, with an English Pistol while he was negotiating and soliciting a sex worker.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the state police command, said the suspect intended to use the pistol to intimidate the lady to agree to his terms and the amount he wanted to pay, but the sex worker insisted on certain amount of money. “Peter brought out the pistol and wanted to force the lady to have sex with him. The sex worker raised alarm and Peter was overpowered and arrested by the people around the brothel. “The suspect intended to use the pistol to intimidate the lady to agree to his terms and the amount he wanted to pay, but the lady insisted on certain amount of money. Peter brought out the pistol and wanted to force the lady to sex. The lady raised alarm and Peter was overpowered and arrested by the people around the brothel.

“The police swung into action and further investigation revealed that the suspect used to assist an armed robber (name withheld) to keep the pistol for operations. The police later recovered 5 rounds of ammunition in the room of the lady during the course of their investigation.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the owner of the pistol and suspected armed robber, who is at large, be apprehended by all means and brought to book.

“While assuring Lagosians of adequate protection of lives and property, CP Hakeem Odumosu vows to go after the criminals and hoodlums in Lagos State,” Adejobi said.