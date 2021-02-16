The Operation Akpakwu of the Nigerian Army has burst a criminal blackspot located along the Parliamentary Road in Calabar municipality used as a hideout for hoodlums.

Speaking to journalists, the Commander, 13 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General M. A. Abdullahi, who was represented by Major S. N. Ikpeme, noted that the discovery followed the trail of eight suspects.

It was gathered that the suspects had allegedly dispossessed one Mr Akan Udoh of N25,000. While three of the suspects were handed over to the police for prosecution, five others are at large.

The fourth suspect, Peter Obri, according to the Army chief, was nabbed with a locally-made pistol at a rubber plantation in Biase.

In Ikpeme words:

“Three suspects, Micah Edet, Bassey Udoh and Emmanuel Bassey, were arrested by members of the NSCDC attached to Operation Akpakwu on February 8, 2021, for robbing one Mr Akan Udoh of the sum of N25,000.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the compound in question was a blackspot with an abandoned structure, where criminals sleep at night.

“Peter Obri, 25, was also arrested on January 13, 2021, at the Ibiae rubber plantation with a locally-made pistol, while attempting to steal palm fruits from the plantation.”

One of the suspects, Obri, denied going to the plantation for robbery while speaking to newsmen.

He said, “A friend of mine asked me to accompany him to convey banga (palm fruits) and on our way, he gave me this locally-made pistol.

“I asked him what he wanted to use it for and he said just hold it for me. When we got there, we did not see the banga and unknown to us, the Army had laid an ambush for us and caught me in the process, while my friend escaped.

“I am an okada rider by profession and I don’t know why he asked me to hold the pistol for him.”

