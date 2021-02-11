With the recent herdsmen menace currently sending shock waves across Nigeria, the Presidency has revealed its position concerning them.

President Muhammadu Buhari wants killer herdsmen to be made to face the law.

According to the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President’s position is that those found with arms unlawfully should be arrested and prosecuted.

Adesina said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Special Assistant also tackled the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, about his “supposed view of Buhari’s non-challant attitude” towards the herdsmen menace.

Ortom also said he petitioned Buhari on the activities of killer herdsmen, calling for the arrest of Miyetti Allah leaders.

Adesina said:

“If the Governor would say he has not heard the President speak on that matter that is what he should make clear, it’s not that the President has not spoken.

“Because a number of times the President has spoken on that issue and his position has always been the same, anybody who carries arms unlawfully should be arrested and prosecuted. The President has said it countless times and that is the position.

“No matter who he is or wherever he comes from, criminality is criminality. Anybody bearing arms unlawfully must be arrested and prosecuted. That is the position of the president.”

