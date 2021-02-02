Silento arrives at the BET Awards on June 26, 2016, in Los Angeles. The rapper, known for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" and whose legal name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, with trying to hit two people with a hatchet in their home. Hawk is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in jail on $105,000 jail, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

American rapper, Silento, known for his hit song and viral dance craze ‘Watch Me Whip Nae Nae’ has been arrested and charged with the murder of his cousin, NBC News reports.

The Atlanta-born star, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, 23, was arrested Monday, after DeKalb police investigated the recent death of 34-year-old Frederick Rooks.

Silento was booked into the DeKalb jail on one count of murder, police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said in a statement. He was being held without bond late Monday, February 1, jail records showed.

Police responded to shots fired call on January 21 around 3:30 am in the Panthersville area. They found Rooks dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds, according to DeKalb police Lt. Rod Bryant.

Investigators said they believed Rooks knew the residents at one of the houses on Deep Shoals Circle, where his body was found.

“I think it is connected to this house, we’re still doing a little bit more investigation. The people in the house know him, but he really doesn’t live there, so we’re trying to see what’s going on, Bryant said.

At the time, investigators had no information about the suspect.

“However, after a thorough investigation, DKPD detectives identified Hawk as Rooks’ cousin, and the person responsible for Rooks’ murder, Vincent said.

Responding officers were able to gather video from multiple residents’ security cameras, according to the incident report. The video showed several cars fleeing the scene at high speeds, and the footage captured at least one gunshot. Eight bullet casings were collected at the scene, the report said.

Detectives are still working to uncover a motive for the shooting, Vincent said. Hawk rose to fame as a teenage rap sensation in 2015, and his ‘Watch Me’ video has been viewed nearly 1.8 billion times on YouTube.

The rapper has been arrested multiple times in recent months. In August 2020, he was arrested twice in one week on domestic violence and gun charges in California. Two months later, he was arrested and booked into the DeKalb jail on charges that he was speeding at more than 140 mph on I-85. According to the police report, he told officers that he was speeding because people were following him.

