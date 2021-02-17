Armed bandits who were dressed in military uniforms, on Tuesday night, stormed the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, in Niger State, killing a student and kidnapping a large number of pupils.

While the exact number of students that have been abducted has not been ascertained PRNigeria reports that the bandits stormed the school premises which houses close to 1,000 students, overpowered the security guard, before whisking away the students.

However, some students escaped after the raid. A headcount is being conducted at the school to ascertain the actual number of missing students.

It has also been gathered that security agencies were able to detect the coordinate and nature of the area, and have started tracing the bandits’ movement while NAF aircraft have been seen hovering in the air to track the location of the students.

This attack comes barely two months after over 300 boys were abducted by bandits from the Government Science School Kankara, Katsina State. The boys were marched through the forest and taken to Zamfara State.

The incident came at a time when Present Muhammadu Buhari was in Daura for a week-long visit.

Last week, The Street Journal reported that the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawelle granted amnesty to the mastermind of the Kankara abduction and other bandits after they swore to repent and forfeited their weapons to the government.

