Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has given reason the federal government will not destroy forests where bandits use as hideouts to carry out kidnappings in the country.

Mohammed, speaking with Channels TV on how to eliminate bandits, said the ecosystem will be affected if the government destroys the forests.

He noted that the better solution to eliminating bandits from the forest was to have better consultation between sub national government, the federal government and security agencies.

The minister said: “We cannot destroy the forest because of climate change. The better approach is not to destroy the forest because it would affect the eco-system but what we need is better consultation with sub national government and security agencies on how to secure the forest to make them safe for everybody.

“Those forest are used as hideouts but I think with technology today and when all our platforms are delivered, it will no longer be business as usual as the forest will not save those criminals and bandits but again we need collaborative effort of everyone.”

The minister assured Nigerians that security is top priority in the Buhari-led administration.