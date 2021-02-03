Williams Babalola

Major highways in Etie and Atissa kindgoms in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State , was earlier today blocked by aggrieved women who were seeking for Fulani herdsmen to vacate their towns.

The women who staged their protests lamented that the excesses of herdsmen have been left unchecked and it has cost them lives and properties.

The peaceful protesters barricaded the Etegwe-Edepie roundabout in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Their actions caused gridlocks as the roundabout connects roads leading to the Shell gas gathering facility, the Niger Delta University, the popular Mbiama road and Imiringi flow station belonging to Shell.

One of the complaints of the protesters is that cows belonging to herdsmen have been destroying their farm products and accused the herders of deliberately taking their flocks to their farms to wreak havoc.

“We cannot continue to keep quiet over this problem. We don’t want cattle in our area again. It is tome for the government to act before something else happens. Enough is enough. The herdsmen should leave our farmlands. The state government should protect us and our crops from herdsmen and their cows.” An aggrieved lady, identified as Mercy Adovuya, called on the state government for safety saying that their lives are endangered daily because of the menace of herdsmen.

